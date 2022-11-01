Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Airtel Africa Trading Up 2.3 %

AAF opened at GBX 115.70 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Airtel Africa has a one year low of GBX 104.80 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 173.10 ($2.09).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

