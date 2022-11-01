Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 528,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,783,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $1,839,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 384,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE AGI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 70,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 125.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

