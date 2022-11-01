Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alarm.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alarm.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alarm.com’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALRM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $19,005,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 89.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,233,692.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

