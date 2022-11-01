Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.09 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Albany International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 114,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,218. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Albany International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 2,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 93,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Albany International by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Albany International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.