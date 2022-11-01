Alchemy Pay Hits One Day Volume of $13.02 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $41.22 million and $13.02 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

