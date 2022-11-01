Alchemy Pay Price Up 2.7% This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $41.29 million and $12.30 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,445.57 or 0.31516353 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012309 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

