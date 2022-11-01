Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.10 and last traded at $41.98. 65,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,295,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 27.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 91.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

