Aleph Zero Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00004467 BTC on exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $166.96 million and $531,589.00 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 182,915,464 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

