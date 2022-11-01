Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $63.58

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.58, but opened at $67.41. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $67.33, with a volume of 233,471 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 78,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

