ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Danske

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of ALK-Abelló A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a 160.00 price target for the company.

ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTC AKBLF opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. ALK-Abelló A/S has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $512.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

About ALK-Abelló A/S

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including house dust mite, grass, tree, ragweed, and Japanese cedar.

