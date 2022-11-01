Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Holdings Lifted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $35,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 2.8 %

ALGT opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $197.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Melius began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,646 shares of company stock valued at $555,923. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

