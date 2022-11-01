Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,374 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $13,084,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 375,241 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

