AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Given New $41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.53%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth approximately $8,429,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

