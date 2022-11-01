Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$38.50 at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AP.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.09.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$26.39 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$26.15 and a 52-week high of C$48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,638,875.42.

(Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.