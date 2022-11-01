Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$38.50 at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AP.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.09.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$26.39 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$26.15 and a 52-week high of C$48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
Featured Stories
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.