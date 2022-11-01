Alpha Finance Lab Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $115.89 million and $962,140.00 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.15 or 0.01602812 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005907 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023494 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00042256 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.37 or 0.01833450 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.