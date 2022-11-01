Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,698.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after buying an additional 287,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.
Insider Activity
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.