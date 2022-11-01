Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,698.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after buying an additional 287,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,209 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,522. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

