Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,209 shares of company stock worth $17,905,522. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 546,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $110.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

