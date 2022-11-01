Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Cut by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,202,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $92.89. 546,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,498,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,209 shares of company stock worth $17,905,522. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

