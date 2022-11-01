Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Update

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,261,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $487,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. 20,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,319. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 268.17% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.