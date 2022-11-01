AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB raised AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.19.

TSE ALA opened at C$24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$24.04 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.13. The firm has a market cap of C$6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.42.

In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

