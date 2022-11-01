Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s current price.

AYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of AYX opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 177.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 909,010 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,464,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 819,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 317,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $20,741,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.