Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. Barclays started coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

