Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.
Altria Group Price Performance
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
