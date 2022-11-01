Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

AMPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Altus Power Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

