Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $137.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $157.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.19.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $188.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Further Reading
