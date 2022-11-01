Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stephens from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amedisys to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.75.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $86.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

