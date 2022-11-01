Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at SVB Leerink

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $116.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.06.

Shares of AMED traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,278. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.13. Amedisys has a one year low of $86.89 and a one year high of $188.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 61,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 9,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Amedisys by 293.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after acquiring an additional 122,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

