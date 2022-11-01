AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 55,801 shares.The stock last traded at $563.84 and had previously closed at $575.19.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERCO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.80 by ($0.77). AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in AMERCO by 84.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in AMERCO by 7.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

