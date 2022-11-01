Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Update

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 91,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameresco by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ameresco by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 398,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Ameresco Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRC opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.