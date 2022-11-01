Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. 332,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $101.86.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.35 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,914,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 467.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 71,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ameresco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.