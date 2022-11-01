American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.97-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,006. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

