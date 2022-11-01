American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.97-$5.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 79,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,204. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 79,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $7,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

