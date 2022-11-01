American Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 80.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 353,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEQP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,173. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.29 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,871.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

