American Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s comprises about 4.0% of American Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kohl’s Stock Down 2.0 %

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

