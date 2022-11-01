American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

