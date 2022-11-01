American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE ARL opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 114.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

