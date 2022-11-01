American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.39-4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. American Water Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.39-$4.49 EPS.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AWK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.34. 955,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,522. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Water Works from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.