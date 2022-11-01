Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $309.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.