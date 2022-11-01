Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.80 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 804,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,549,440 in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $299,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

