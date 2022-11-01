Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.49. 87,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.64.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Amkor Technology by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.