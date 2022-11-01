Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 92,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,962. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 256.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,059,000 after buying an additional 1,599,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

