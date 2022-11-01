Amryt Pharma (AMYT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Amryt Pharma has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. On average, analysts expect Amryt Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Amryt Pharma Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $436.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.56 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Amryt Pharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 81.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,542 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 262.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 347,925 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth about $8,862,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMYT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.