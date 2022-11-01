Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given New €59.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Societe Generale from €65.00 ($66.33) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMDUF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amundi in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amundi from €89.00 ($90.82) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amundi from €67.70 ($69.08) to €66.60 ($67.96) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised Amundi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.52.

Get Amundi alerts:

Amundi Price Performance

AMDUF stock remained flat at $45.79 on Tuesday. Amundi has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $90.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.