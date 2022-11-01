Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Airlines Group (AAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL):

10/27/2022 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $18.00.

10/17/2022 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00.

10/12/2022 – American Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $14.00.

10/6/2022 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.