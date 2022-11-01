Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Heineken (HEINY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS: HEINY) recently:

10/31/2022 – Heineken had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14).

10/28/2022 – Heineken had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €106.00 ($108.16) to €86.00 ($87.76).

10/28/2022 – Heineken had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €79.00 ($80.61) to €77.00 ($78.57).

10/28/2022 – Heineken had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €123.00 ($125.51) to €105.00 ($107.14).

10/27/2022 – Heineken had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €116.00 ($118.37) to €114.00 ($116.33). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Heineken had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Heineken had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heineken Price Performance

HEINY stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. Heineken has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.35.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1973 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.