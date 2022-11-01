Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Swiss Re (SSREY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS: SSREY):

11/1/2022 – Swiss Re had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from CHF 71 to CHF 68. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Swiss Re had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 79 to CHF 78. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Swiss Re had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from CHF 83 to CHF 79. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Swiss Re had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 91 to CHF 87. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Swiss Re had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 85 to CHF 84. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Swiss Re Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SSREY traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,704. Swiss Re AG has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.