Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH):

10/24/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/19/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $36.00.

10/12/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/22/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $814,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.6% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

