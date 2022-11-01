Analysts Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Target Price at $102.50

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ingredion Price Performance
INGR stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.76.
Ingredion Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 943.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,386,000 after buying an additional 568,015 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,784,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ingredion by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 264,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
About Ingredion
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.
