Analysts Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target at $200.15

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $174.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.