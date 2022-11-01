Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL):

10/21/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $308.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $227.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $324.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $320.00 to $280.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $314.00 to $273.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/12/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $275.00.

9/20/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $303.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $298.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.99. The company had a trading volume of 76,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,208. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.48 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.15.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies Inc alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after acquiring an additional 525,069 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.