Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL):
- 10/21/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $308.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $227.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $324.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $320.00 to $280.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $314.00 to $273.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $275.00.
- 9/20/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $303.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $298.00.
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.99. The company had a trading volume of 76,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,208. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.48 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.15.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after acquiring an additional 525,069 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.